Ranveer Singh Takes Legal Action Over Deepfake Video Spreading Misinformation: Reports

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh became the latest target of deepfakes after a video. A video surfaced on online platform in which he was shown endorsing a political party. Bajirao Mastani actor took to his Instagram story on Thursday to urge fans to be cautious, writing "Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)." Now actor has taken legal action against this video.

Ranveer handled the situation by taking legal action and filing a police complaint. The official statement revealed that an FIR (First Information Report) has been filed for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell said his spokesperson.



About DeepFake Video

The video, which originated from a genuine interview Singh gave during a recent visit to Varanasi, was manipulated using artificial intelligence to alter the audio. While the visuals showed Singh speaking, the voice was an AI-generated clone that expressed political views not necessarily aligned with the actors.

This incident follows a similar one involving actor Aamir Khan, who also flagged a deepfake video promoting a political party. Singh's trip to Varanasi included participating in a fashion show and visiting the city's famous temples. He reportedly spoke positively about the city's recent infrastructure improvements and his spiritual experience there.

On the professional front, Singh is next slated to reprise his role as police officer Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film "Singham Again." The multi-starrer also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will also take on the iconic role of Don in Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3," scheduled for release next year.