Ranveer Singh’s Mother Anju Bhavnani Donates Hair As Granddaughter Dua Padukone Singh Turns 3 Months Old

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, celebrated her third month on December 8. To mark the occasion, her grandmother, Anju Bhavnani, made a heartwarming gesture by donating her hair to those in need. Anju had her hair cut short and offered it as an act of kindness.

Anju Bhavnani took to social media and posted an extremely heartfelt note for the infant. She wrote, ‘Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through difficult time’.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024, six years after their wedding. The proud parents shared the meaning of her name on Instagram, explaining, "Dua: meaning a Prayer. Because she is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude."

