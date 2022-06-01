Rape accused, Malayalam actor Vijay Babu lands in Kerala from Dubai

A day after the Kerala High Court granted interim pre-arrest bail for two days to rape-accused actor and producer Vijay Babu, he arrived at Kochi International Airport on Wednesday morning, June 1. Vijay Babu has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman actor, who filed a complaint on April 22. However, Vijay Babu had been absconding ever since the complaint was filed, and he returned to India on Wednesday from Dubai. Babu, who has been accused of raping a woman actor, had fled the country fearing arrest after the Kochi city police registered a case against him. He faces another case for revealing the identity of the woman actor on social media.

“I have faith in the judicial system. I will prove my innocence in court. I will cooperate with the probe. I thank all those who stood with me during this hour of crisis,” Babu told the media at Cochin International Airport on Wednesday morning.Over the last month, the Kerala police have been exerting pressure on Babu to appear before them. Last week, the external affairs ministry had cancelled his passport at the behest of the Kerala Police, which had issued an ultimatum to the actor. When the police said they would issue a red-corner notice against him, Babu allegedly moved to a country that did not share an extradition treaty with India.



