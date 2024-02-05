Rapper Killer Mike in Handcuffs After Winning Three Grammys, Know Why

US rapper and activist Killer Mike was detained by the police at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4 after winning three Grammy awards. The incident occurred following an altercation inside the Crypto.com Arena around 4 pm, as reported by Officer Mike Lopez, a police spokesperson. In a video posted by The Hollywood Reporter on social media, Killer Mike can be seen being escorted in handcuffs by Los Angeles police. On the same day, he won awards in quick succession at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony before getting involved in an argument and subsequently being arrested.

Despite the incident, the 48-year-old rapper reflected on his life journey, stating, "The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age or what you’re doing." Killer Mike expressed regret for his past actions, acknowledging that at 20, he thought it was cool to be a drug dealer, but at 45, he began rapping about his regrets, and at 48, he stands as a man full of empathy and sympathy for his past.Killer Mike, based in Atlanta, won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers" and also received Best Rap Song for the same track, featuring Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. Additionally, he was honored with Best Rap Album for "Michael." During the award ceremony, he enthusiastically shouted, “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

This isn't Killer Mike's first Grammy; he previously won in 2003 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "The Whole World" while working with producer El-P as a member of Run the Jewels. Beyond his music career, Killer Mike is known for his activism, particularly addressing issues of inequality for the Black community and race relations. He was a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders during the 2016 US presidential campaign and hosted the Netflix documentary series "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike" in 2019, exploring topics affecting the Black community.