Rasha Thadani calls her first song ‘Birangay’ her ‘favourite’

Mumbai, Dec 30 As 2025 is set to end in two days, actress Rasha Thadani looked back at the year as she made her debut with Azaad and said the song “Birangay” from the period drama is her “favourite”.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video compiling clips from the shoot of the song, which was sung by Amit Trivedi, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Meenal Jain.

The daughter of actress Raveena Tandon wrote as the caption: “BIRANGAY- the first song I ever shot, my favourite song. The most special time, with the most special people. In my heart forever.”

Azaad is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty alongside debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The film was set in 1920s India, where a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Amid rebellion and tyranny, his quest to ride the majestic animal becomes a journey of courage, awakening him to the country's fight for freedom.

Rasha is set to showcase her acting prowess in Tollywood with her next film with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi. The project has been tentatively titled "#AB4".

The announcement, which was made on November 17, featured a poster showing Rasha in a black sleeveless top and blue denim. The actress was posing against a motorcycle as she looked straight into the camera with a penetrating gaze.

Presented by Ashwin Dutt, "#AB4" has been backed by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Spilling her excitement on her new cinematic journey, Rasha wrote on her Instagram: "New beginnings, endless gratitude! Mee andariki prema tho, I’m stepping into Telugu cinema. Thank you @ajaybhupathi sir for this opportunity. Chala excited to start this journey! (Dizzy emoji) #AB4 #TeluguDebut Presented by #AshwinDutt Produced by @geminikiran_official , under the @ckpicturesoffl banner. @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @anandiartcreations (sic)."

Further details regarding the upcoming project have been kept under wraps for now.

She is also gearing up for the release of the romantic entertainer "Laikey Laikaa", where she will be sharing the screen with Abhay Verma.

The project, which promises a mix of fun, romance, and adventure, is likely to be out in the cinema halls by 2026. However, the exact release date has not been unveiled till now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor