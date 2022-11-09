Rashmika Mandana opens up about receiving negativity and hatred

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actress Rashmika Mandana has been witnessing a steady upward graph in her career but with great adulation also comes a lot of negativity and trolling. The actress recently opened up about being at the receiving end of hatred and trolling, in her recent social media post.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Pushpa: The Rise' actress shared a picture of herself wearing a face mask while she sits in a boat surrounded by serene waters.

She shared a long note in the caption opening up about her state of mind and how does negativity affect her.

She started off her note by writing, "Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now, and I think it's time I address it. I am only speaking for myself - something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there (sic)".

She further mentioned that she is aware of that an actor's life comes with a lot of appreciation and unwarranted hatred, "I know that the life I've chosen comes with a price- I understand that I'm not everyone's cup of tea and certainly don't expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn't mean because you don't approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of."

She continued, "It's heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I'm being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I Have Not Said. I've found that bits of things I've said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry."

"I welcome constructive criticism because that's only going to push me to improve and do better. But what's with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time I've been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse.

Rashmika concluded her note by acknowledging the love that she receives from different quarters, "That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I've been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this. I only have love for everyone around me, the people I've worked with so far, all of whom I've always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We're all trying to do our best."

After she posted the note, she received a lot of support from the members of fraternity in the comments section.

Dulquer Salmaan, with whom Rashmika has worked in 'Sita Ramam', wrote in the comment section, "The love is from those who want to be like you. Hate is from those who never can. You be you ! You is amazing".

Actress Elli AvrRam too dropped an adorable comment, "Big kuchipuchiii hug to you."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor