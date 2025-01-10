Rashmika Mandanna Halts 'Sikandar' Filming with Salman Khan Due to Gym Injury

Fans are eagerly anticipating Salman Khan's return to the silver screen after a considerable hiatus. His last appearance was in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. On his birthday, Salman thrilled his followers by announcing his upcoming film Sikandar, where he stars opposite South sensation Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated for an Eid 2025 release. However, recent developments reveal that Rashmika has temporarily paused shooting due to a gym injury.

A source close to Rashmika shared, “Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on set very soon.” Doctors have advised the actress to take a brief break to ensure a complete recovery before diving back into her packed schedule. While her injury has raised concerns among fans, updates confirm she is recuperating well and will return to filming shortly.

Before her injury, Rashmika was actively filming Sikandar, which features Salman Khan in dual roles alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. This movie marks Salman’s reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala, nearly a decade after their blockbuster Kick.

In addition to Sikandar, Rashmika is basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she reprises her role as Srivalli. Directed by Sukumar and co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, the film has dethroned SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 to become the second highest-grossing Indian film, following Dangal. Fans have even more reason to celebrate, as the makers have announced Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded, featuring 20 minutes of bonus footage, which will release in theaters starting January 17.