Rashmika Mandanna has already started to miss ‘Srivalli’

Mumbai, Dec 9 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Pushpa: The Rule”, shared that she is already started to miss her much loved character “Srivalli.”

Rashmika took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a glimpse of her character from the shoot of the film.

“I am starting to miss Srivalli already,” she wrote as the caption.

Rashmika reprised her role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s action drama. Also starring Fahadh Faasil, “Pushpa 2” released in theatres on December 5.

Ahead of the release, Arjun said that the ‘Pushpa’ franchise is incomplete without Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli. During an event, Arjun highlighted Rashmika’s unwavering support, calling her the kind of person who uplifts everyone around her.

Allu Arjun said, "I want to take two minutes and thank her for everything she has done for this film. Her support is immense. There is no way this film is complete without Srivalli's support. Me and my director have so much admiration for her because we keep shooting every day, and she comes once in a while. When she comes, those days are so pleasant. She leaves me like such a sweet girl, bringing in so much beautiful, positive energy”.

She will next be seen in ‘The Girlfriend’. On December 8, a new poster of the upcoming Telugu movie starring Rashmika was unveiled.

The poster reads, “Vijay Deverakonda will introduce ‘The Girlfriend’”.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are two of the leading stars in India, are rumoured to be dating, and the Internet users brought that up in the comments.

Earlier, Rashmika celebrated the “very special” month of December with the 1st anniversary of her movie ‘Animal’.

She wrote on the video, “December has indeed been very very special to me. So grateful. Swami swami swami.Thank you Thank you Thank”.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Animal’ was based on the story of the relationship between a son and a father carved in blood. The multi-starrer film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame.

Talking about the actress, she made her acting debut with the Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party in 2016. She was then seen in films such as Chamak, Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Sarileru Neekevvaru, the romance Bheeshma (2020), as well as in the Tamil action films Sulthan and Varisu.

