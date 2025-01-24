Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Choosing Career Over Family Time for Success

After the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming historical drama 'Chhaava'. The story is based on the prominent historical King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's inspiring life journey. In this movie, she will be playing the role of 'Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale', the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who will be played by none other than Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika, who is giving back-to-back hits, is currently known as the national crush of India. But the actress recently revealed that to achieve that success, she had to sacrifice her personal life and family time.

In a candid interview, actress Rashmika Mandanna discussed the personal sacrifices she has made to achieve and sustain her career success. Despite her impressive trajectory, she revealed that the most significant compromise has been her personal time. Reflecting on the balance between her professional and personal lives, Rashmika stated, "I don’t get to spend enough time with my family, and that has been the biggest compromise on my journey. My mom always told me that you can’t have your professional and personal lives on equal footing; you would have to sacrifice one for the other. Sadly, my destiny has led me to sacrifice family time for my professional commitments."

Rashmika emotionally expressed how much she misses her family, especially her younger sister, whom she calls her "anchor." She shared the difficulty of not being present for significant moments in her sister's life, saying, "My little sister and I message each other almost every day; I miss her terribly. I make it a point to call my mum, dad, and sister whenever I can." She also expressed pride in her sister’s intelligence and potential, adding, "I know she is a smart girl, and she’ll grow up to be an amazing woman. I’ll always be proud of her."

Despite the distance from her loved ones, Rashmika remains grounded in the knowledge that her family is her foundation. Professionally, she continues to shine, having recently appeared in 'Animal' (2023) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which received positive reviews. Looking ahead, Rashmika has a busy film slate, with upcoming Telugu films 'The Girlfriend' and 'Kubera', as well as Hindi films, 'Sikandar', and 'Thama'. 'Chhaava', set to release on February 14, is particularly anticipated by fans eager for her next appearances.