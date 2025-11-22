Rashmika Mandanna reminds how women are unstoppable when they come together

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actress Rashmika Mandanna took a moment from her busy schedule to reflect on the true meaning of the much-talked-about feminine energy.

The 'Pushpa' actress pointed out how this feminine energy helps one see through things, people, and situations - allowing women to feel something is off even before they know why.

Taking to her Insta handle, Rashmika shared a heartfelt note that read, "There’s something about feminine energy..I don’t know how to explain it but when you’re really in tune with yourself.. you just knoww. You see through things… through people… through situations (Sparkle emojis) You feel something is off way before it actually happens, your gut tells you, but you ignore it because life makes it complicated..(sic)."

Rashmika added that when women come in support of each other and actually listen to each other's problems, life seems to get a little easier.

She further reminded that women are unstoppable when they come together.

"And then there’s another thing I’ve learnt over the years…There is something so magical about women holding other women..women healing women..women listening to each other with just that gentle “I’m here” energy (red heart emoji)," the 'Animal' actress added.

Vowing to protect the feminine energy she finds so precious, Rashmika went on to share, "It took me sooo long to understand it… but now that I have, I’ll protect it with everything I’ve got. (red heart emojis) Feminine energy is not weak..It’s soft, yes… but it’s strong, intuitive, protective and full of love (red heart emoji)."

"And when women come together with that kind of energy… gosh… it’s unstoppable (red heart emoji) I’ve been seeing a lot of you share it.. (red heart emoji) but for the ones who haven’t - I hope you have it.. or I hope you find it! and I hope you are it!! (red heart emoji)", the post concluded.

