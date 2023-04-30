Rashmika Mandanna wraps up first schedule of 'Rainbow', shares BTS pics
By IANS | Published: April 30, 2023 12:09 PM 2023-04-30T12:09:03+5:30 2023-04-30T12:30:25+5:30
Mumbai, April 30 Wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming film 'Rainbow', actress Rashmika Mandanna said the reason she went missing for a while was because she was in a "no network area".
Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures and videos from the film sets.
The pictures feature a selfie with Dev Mohan, shoot location, time spent with her mother and sister.
The actress shared the pictures with the caption: "Guys sorry I went missing for a while. that's Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas... but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow Thankyou #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk... you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it's a bit confusing... so it's for those who actually want to know)."
Sharing details of the photos, Rashmika wrote: "3rd place we shot in was Munnar - 1 - this was yesterday, before pack up picture... @devmohanofficial and I took... 2- a group pictureeeeeee 3- the scenery we had from our location... man! It was dreamy... 4- this was a view from my room... I just haaaaad to show it to you... Munnar has some of the most beautiful views for sure."
She added: "2nd was Kodaikanal - 5- the flowers just looked too pretty... 6- the sun rise view from my balcony in Kodai..."
"And 1st was Chennai - 7- how can my day go without a workout, tell me, @karansawhney11 video credit 8- mum came to pick my sister up to go back home... ladies hai toh matlab the photo session has to happen for sure... 9- my sister had come off to Chennai alone to watch me work and her lil mid shot hugs were THE BEST... kids are so tiny man... 10- my first selfie and I think the only solo selfie from the sets of #rainbow All about my last few days. Ok worked too hard for this post... Bye," the actress wrote.
Tamil-Telugu film 'Rainbow' is being helmed by Shantharuban.
