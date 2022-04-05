Rashmika to play female lead in Vijay's film directed by Vamshi Paidipally

Chennai, April 5 Actress Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead opposite actor Vijay in his next film that is to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film that is tentatively being referred to as #Thalapathy66, on Tuesday made the official announcement on the occasion of Rashmika's birthday.

The production house tweeted, "Wishing the talented and gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna a very happy birthday! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66."

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the film is likely to begin in a few days time and that full fledged shooting will happen by the end of April.

The grapevine has it that Thaman has been roped in as the music director of the film, which will be a bilingual.

