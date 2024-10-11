Ratan Tata Biography: Zee Group's Subhash Chandra Announces Film On Former Tata Group Chairman's Life

Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group and former Rajya Sabha MP, paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, expressing his condolences to the Tata family. Following Tata’s passing in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, Dr. Chandra announced that Zee Entertainment will collaborate with WION to produce a film celebrating Tata's life. The film's profits will be donated to social causes, and Zee Studios aims to distribute it in over 190 countries, ensuring Tata’s legacy reaches a global audience.

On the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Chandra shared his sorrow over Ratan Tata’s death, stating, “I'm deeply saddened to know about #Ratan ji’s demise.” He reflected on his interactions with the influential industrialist, highlighting Tata’s visionary leadership and significant contributions to Indian industry. Dr. Chandra noted, “I regularly interacted with him on corporate issues and will always cherish his legacy of innovation and social responsibility.”

Ratan Tata served as Chairman of Tata Sons, the Tata Group's holding company, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in 2008, following the Padma Bhushan, which he received in 2000. Tata joined the Tata Group in 1961, initially working on the shop floor at Tata Steel. He succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons upon the latter’s retirement in 1991. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded significantly, acquiring companies like Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, transforming the conglomerate from a predominantly Indian entity into a global powerhouse. Ratan Tata’s tenure mirrored India’s own economic growth narrative, marking a significant chapter in the history of both the Tata Group and the country.