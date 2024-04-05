Raveena Tandon enjoys Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour with daughter Rasha Thandani
By ANI | Published: April 5, 2024 11:18 PM2024-04-05T23:18:16+5:302024-04-05T23:20:03+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : Actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thandani are having a great time as they enjoyed Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.
Raveena treated her fans with a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Just mom daughter things #mygirls #bffs #taylorswift @taylorswift The Eras Tour #singapore by @rashathadani"
The mother-daughter can be seen enjoying Taylor Swift's musical event.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C5YnQm0RieE/?img_index=6
As soon as she shared the post, fans reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena has come up with a courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', which is produced by Arbaaz Khan.
The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually.
'Patna Shuklla' has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Director-choreographer Farah Khan also shared her review.
'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti and also features late actor Satish Kaushik.
