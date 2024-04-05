Raveena Tandon enjoys Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour with daughter Rasha Thandani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : Actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thandani are having a great time as they enjoyed Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour.

Raveena treated her fans with a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Just mom daughter things #mygirls #bffs #taylorswift @taylorswift The Eras Tour #singapore by @rashathadani"

The mother-daughter can be seen enjoying Taylor Swift's musical event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5YnQm0RieE/?img_index=6

As soon as she shared the post, fans reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena has come up with a courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', which is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually.

'Patna Shuklla' has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Director-choreographer Farah Khan also shared her review.

'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti and also features late actor Satish Kaushik.

