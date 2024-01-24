Raveena Tandon: 'Indrani Kothari and I are poles apart'

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actress Raveena Tandon, who plays Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show ‘Karmma Calling’, shared that she is poles apart from her role in real life.

With this show, audiences will witness Raveena in an unseen avatar. She has shared the similarities and the differences she sees between Indrani Kothari and herself.

Talking about it, Raveena said: "When I think of similarities, the love and the urge with which Indrani protects her family, is something I strongly resonate with. I love my children dearly and can do anything in my power to protect them, just like how Indrani is ready to walk a mile to protect Ahaan."

"The fashion sense and glam quotient that Indrani exudes is something I admire and enjoy in personal capacity as well. On the other hand, Indrani and I are poles apart. She has a layered aspect to her personality, where she does things in a way that questions her morals. Indrani is not all things positive but none of us are," she added.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

‘Karmma Calling’ will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor