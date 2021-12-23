Raveena Tandon recalls how one actress's sister tried to commit suicide due to false media rumors

Actress Raveena Tandon who recenlty appeared in her new web series Aranyak, which was realese on OTT platform Netflix.

Recently, the actress has given one interview in which she talked about positive change in entertainment journalism, because earlier the actress got so much trolled for and body and false rumors, "Today, you have social media platforms where you can instantly put out the truth along with proof. But in those days, you were completely at the mercy of the editors, who had printed a crap story and once the headlines hit, they hit and your mental health be damned!" Raveena said.

She also recall the story, when some actress sister tried to commit suicide due to false rumors, Raveen quoted "I remember a veteran actress whose sister actually tried to commit suicide because they wrote a story of her trying to seduce her own sister's husband which was complete crap! She was in my gym and I remember that she ended up in the hospital because of an OD (overdose) of sleeping pills because of that story. If I could go back and read some of the atrocious shit that was written about me, I would want to sue the pants off these people."

Talking about the work front, Raveena recently appeared in the Netflix web series Aranyak.