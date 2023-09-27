Raveena Tandon reveals competition with Karisma Kapoor destroyed her movie career

Raveena Tandon has often spoken about her past feud with another 90s hit actor Karisma Kapoor. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has revealed that he lost films due to politics and groupism in the film industry.Raveena Tandon recalled her feud with contemporary actress, Karisma Kapoor and revealed how their competition took a toll on her film career. Citing aspects of groupism and politics within the film fraternity, she mentioned how she was replaced at the last minute in big films like Saajan Chale Sasural and Vijaypath, since the makers gave it out to Karisma. She mentioned:“I have always believed in healthy competition because that brings out the best in you. But I am not a cutthroat person, nobody can say Raveena got me removed from a project or Raveena refused to work with a newcomer. I have never done that kind of politics and groupism but others have blatantly done politics against me. I was supposed to do Saajan Chale Sasural with David Dhawan and Govinda and they told me this later. I had even signed Vijaypath, I lost the film.”

In one of her older interviews, Raveena Tandon had spoken up about the bitter relationship she shared with Karisma Kapoor, owing to professional rivalry. For the unversed, it all started when the duo became a part of the film, Andaz Apna Apna together, and couldn’t be on the same page during its shooting. Speaking more on it, Raveena mentioned how with time, their feud and discord gradually relaxed out. She had mentioned: “See, you can’t get along with everyone, right? And today, I am glad to say that Karisma and me were children. May be, we went through our slight complexes at that time but today, our children are friends and today, socially also we hang out together. So, I think people grow up.”Saajan Chale Sasural is the 1996 film that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. It was directed by David Dhawan. The film turned out to be a massive box office success and was the second highest-grossing film of that year.



