Raveena Tandon seeks blessing at Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple with her daughter Rasha Thadani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani offered prayers at Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena treated fans with pictures from her spiritual trip.

Dressed in ethnic outfits, the mother and daughter duo posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Om Namoh Shivaye! #grushneshwarjyortingling #trimbakeshwarjyotirlinga."

Raveena is known for her roles in 'Mohra', 'Laadla', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Anari No.1', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Shool' and 'Patthar Ke Phool', among others.

Meanwhile, Raveena recently came up with a courtroom drama 'Patna Shuklla', which is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, features Raveena as lawyer Tanvi Shuklla. It follows Tanvi's journey as she fights for a student trapped in a roll number scam. It sheds light on the crimes affecting many Indian students annually.

'Patna Shuklla' has garnered mixed reviews from the audience. Director-choreographer Farah Khan also shared her review.

'Patna Shuklla' is directed by Vivek Budakoti and also features late actor Satish Kaushik.

