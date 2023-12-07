Raveena Tandon shares throwback picture of her dad Ravi Tandon with Sam Manekshaw, says, "Two Heroes in one frame"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Vicky Kaushal-starrer biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur' is getting a good response from the audience. Now, actor Raveena Tandon has shared a memory related to India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

On her Instagram handle, Raveena shared a throwback picture of her father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon, alongside Sam Manekshaw.

Raveena wrote in the caption about the story behind the picture. She mentioned, "Two Heroes in one Frame ... One, Sam Manekshaw ,that to whom this country and its generations will forever be grateful, the Son of our Motherland ..and the Other My Hero, Ravi Tandon ,A Son of the Soil,A savior for many with his social work and my inspiration for ever ... #sammanekshaw #sambahadur visited my dad #ravitandon on the sets of Majboor ( @amitabhbachchan ji) . In 1974 . @vickykaushal09 @meghnagulzar #sambahadur""

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0g_pXfRY69/

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

Talking about Raveena, she is known for her roles in 'Mohra', 'Laadla', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Anari No.1', 'Ghulam-E-Mustafa', 'Shool' and 'Patthar Ke Phool', among others.

Raveena will be seen next in 'Welcome To The Jungle', starring Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be seen in a forthcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar in the upcoming months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor