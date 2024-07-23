Raveena Tandon shares Venezia diaries with daughter Rasha Thandani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : It seems like actor Raveena Tandon is enjoying her vacation to the fullest with her daughter Rasha Thandani and regularly treats her fans with a glimpse of her fun-filled vacation.

On Tuesday, Raveena dropped pictures from her Venezia trip with Rasha on Instagram and wrote, "Veneezziiaaaaa... bellisima italia!"

From the streets of Venezia to clicking selfies of herself, she shared it all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9w27sIyMpG/?img_index=10

Recently, the 'Patna Shukla' actor dropped pictures on Instagram and wrote, The week that was ! With #friendsandfamily .. cannot be better than to be surrounded with the love! To ol friends and New!"

Raveena can be seen enjoying and taking selfies with Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and daughter Rasha Thandani, among others.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9tyCEzyPM8/?img_index=1

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in 'Welcome 3'. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

On Tuesday, the makers of her upcoming film 'Ghudchadi' unveiled the film's poster and revealed the release date of the movie.

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will soon be seen reuniting in this film, which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

'Ghudchadi' is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi. The film is directed by Binoy Gandhi.

