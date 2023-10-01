Raveena Tandon to Madhuri Dixit, celebs attend Trevor Noah’s ‘Off The Record’ show in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Several Bollywood celebs on Saturday attended the comedian Trevor Noah’s ‘Off the Record’ show at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

Celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman and Mandira Bedi attended the event.

At the show, taking to the mic, Trevor, overwhelmed with the resounding and emphatic audience said “We made it! What a journey it has been!”

Recently the comedian’s Bengaluru show was cancelled which was scheduled for September 27 and 28 due to some “technical issues”.

Delhi got the first laughs across three successful and outstanding shows of Trevor being his most candid self on stage and indulging in some exciting crowd work.

Throughout the show in Mumbai, Trevor tickled fans’ funny bones bringing afore relatable conversations including the incessant need to photograph every moment of life, Bollywood movies and their extravagant dance-breakout sequences, fighting for a semblance of space in India’s unending crowds, the divide between the rich and the poor and so much more throwing light into the observations he made in his week-long stay in the country.

In his signature crowd work style, he used observational comedy and his much-loved accents to paint a picture of his experiences in India as part of his first-ever outing in the country.

While acknowledging Bengaluru’s miss for the shows in the city, Trevor made light of the show cancellations in the city! In fact, the Mumbai show saw him engaging with a fan who travelled from Bengaluru to Mumbai to catch his show live and promised to be back to perform in India’s tech city soon!

Trevor Noah is in India for his live Stand-up Comedy shows in the country. He performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24.

Brought to India by BookMyShow, Noah’s debut in the country was an immense hit! Trevor’s unique blend of humour, wit and insightful commentary had the audience in stitches and deep in thought all at once

As per a statement, Noah's ‘Off The Record’ Tour is touring Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai.

"After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!” Noah had said announcing the Tour of India.

Noah has often expressed his love for Indian audiences. In 2022, while bidding adieu to 'The Daily Show', he recalled how the show has been loved across different countries including India.

"What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he had said.

