Ravi Bhatia wishes to essay Bhagat Singh on-screen

Mumbai, March 23 Actor Ravi Bhatia, who rose to fame after he essayed the role of Salim in Ekta Kapoor's 'Jodha Akbar' wishes to essay the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

He says: "I'm a great fan of Bhagat Singh. I enjoyed reading books written about him, his biographies. And also watch many movies and recordings that are on the Internet about him. I'm waiting for the opportunity to essay him onscreen someday. Be it for a television show or web, I'm keen on essaying his part."

He also featured in shows such as 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi', 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se', 'Ishq Subhan Allah' among others. The actor recalls the great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru on Martyrs' Day which is celebrated on March 23 every year in India to honour their sacrifices and remember their contribution in the Independence.

Ravi adds: "Our martyrs will keep inspiring us for years to come and the occasion of Shaheed Diwas will keep us motivated to always keep our country first. It is the time to celebrate the courage with which our soldiers lived their lives.

"Let us pray for our martyrs and their families as they are the ones who give India so much strength. We need to learn how they always choose their country over comfort, patriotism over convenience. And salute to our soldiers who never thought about themselves but always thought about the country."

