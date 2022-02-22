Ravi Chhabra feels 'heroic' in 'Choti Sarrdaarni'

Mumbai, Feb 22 Actor Ravi Chhabra, who currently essays the role of Yuvraj Dhillon in 'Choti Sarrdaarni', says he enjoys playing a positive charecter.

He says: "I have mostly portray negative characters onscreen but personally I enjoy playing positive roles. Though I don't have any issues playing a villain onscreen, but personally I feel excited to be hero on-screen. I just make sure the roles are challenging and promising before I take them. As in 'Choti Sarrdaarni' my role is of a Sarrdaar guy and is grey but it has comic shades too. So that is quite fun."

The actor recently join the cast of 'Naagin 6' to play a soldier in the show.

He adds: "It was a dream to essay a soldier onscreen. I have always enjoyed watching patriotic movies. Vicky Kaushal and his hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is among my favourites. And as an actor I was keen to experience such a role. Last season I played a negative role but this season its completely a positive role. I'm thankful to the makers to give me such opportunities time and again."

Ravi earlier has been part of shows like 'Musakaan', 'Namune', 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Bhagya Lakshmi' among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor