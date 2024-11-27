Raw Agent Lucky Bisht Showers Praise on Gurmeet Choudhary's Stellar Performance in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

Renowned RAW agent and real-life hero Lucky Bisht has lauded actor Gurmeet Choudhary for his exceptional performance in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2. Known for his remarkable service to the nation, Lucky Bisht is a former National Security Guard (NSG) commando and an accomplished RAW agent who has witnessed intense action firsthand. Taking to social media, Lucky posted a heartfelt story for Gurmeet, stating, “Guru Bhai, watching your action reminded me of my old days. Truly enjoyed the superb action!”

He further elaborated on his admiration, saying, “Gurmeet is one of the best action stars that Bollywood has right now. His dedication and hard work are truly impressive. Watching him perform these incredible stunts brought back memories of my own days in action. His performance in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein felt very personal to me, and I thoroughly enjoyed every moment. Gurmeet is like the Tom Cruise of Bollywood that we’ve been waiting for.”Gurmeet Choudhary, widely known for his versatility and intense action sequences, has garnered widespread appreciation for his role in the hit series. His commitment to performing high-octane stunts without compromise has made him a standout action hero in the industry.