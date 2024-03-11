Raymon Kakar watched Pakistani shows to learn Urdu for her role in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'

Mumbai, March 11 Actress Raymon Kakar, who portrays Dua in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', shared that she watched Pakistani shows to grasp better Urdu for the preparation of the role.

Talking about her preparation for Dua, Raymon said: "Preparing for the character of Dua was fascinating for me because I've always had a love for Urdu, even though I've never spoken it. My daughter is quite fluent in Urdu and really enjoys the language."

"I hadn't spoken Urdu before, so our director Yusuf and writer Samir Siddique played an important role. They suggested watching Pakistani shows to grasp Urdu better, which proved helpful during the preparation. I also watched a few episodes of 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' to understand the character of Dua better," shared the 'Kumkum' fame.

Talking about the 22 years of leap in the show, Raymon said: "I won't say pressure, but I would say whenever you start something new, it’s always a challenge. Whenever any show takes a leap, a character that has been in the show for a long time and has already won hearts, it is difficult to replace the actor."

Raymon, who has replaced Aditi Sharma as Dua, added: "I know for a fact that Aditi has already won hearts, so definitely fitting into her shoes and playing Dua is not easy. It is fun and challenging. But I don’t have pressure because she did her bit and she did a fab job. I am also putting in a lot of hard work and I am sure everything will be fine."

The show airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor