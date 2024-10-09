'Reacher' season 4 greenlit ahead of season 3 premiere

Washington [US], October 9 : Prime Video has officially renewed its hit series 'Reacher' for a fourth season, even before the third season is set to premiere next year.

This announcement comes just a week after the streaming service ordered a spinoff series featuring Maria Sten, who will reprise her beloved role as Frances Neagley.

As per Deadline, the decision to renew 'Reacher' for a fourth season early signals Prime Video's confidence in the series, which has garnered significant popularity.

Notably, Season 2 became Amazon's most-watched release of 2023.

After its debut on December 15, the second season's viewership surged past the entire audience of season 1 by an impressive 50 per cent within just three days, as per Deadline.

"Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations," stated Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios.

"We are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season, and we look forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios," he added as per Deadline.

Season 3, which adapts 'Persuader,' the seventh novel in Lee Child's acclaimed series, is expected to premiere in 2025, though a specific release date has yet to be announced.

In this upcoming season, Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, will go undercover to rescue an informant from a formidable enemy from his past.

Returning cast members for Season 3 include Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

Lee Child will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios.

The series is adapted for television by Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

Alongside Santora and Child, Alan Ritchson will be an executive producer, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and the team at Skydance, including David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid oversee the series for Skydance Television.

