Rebecca Hall to be seen in series 'The Beauty'

Los Angeles [US], December 12 : Rebecca Hallhas joined the cast of the upcoming FX series 'The Beauty'.

As per Variety, Hall will appear alongside previously announced series leads Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, and Jeremy Pope. FX has given the show an 11-episode order.

The series is currently in production, and it is based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley.

More details regarding the characters and plot have not be disclosed yet. However, the description of the comic book states: "Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of 'The Beauty,' physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives Foster and Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price."

She will also appear in the Ira Sachs film "Peter Hujar's Day," which is due to premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. She is also known for her roles in films "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Godzilla x Kong: New Empire" as well as "Christine," "The Town," and "Marston & The Wonder Women," Variety reported.

Hall has found success as a writer and director, as well. She directed and co-wrote the 2021 feature "Passing" starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga and will next write, direct, and star in the film "Four Days Like Sunday," which is inspired by her own life.

