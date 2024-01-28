Rebel Wilson celebrates fiancee’s 40th birthday with 'surprise' Las Vegas weekend

Los Angeles, Jan 28 Actress Rebel Wilson celebrated her fiancee Ramona Agruma's milestone 40th birthday in Las Vegas.

The couple began sharing a look at their fun-filled trip to Sin City with their followers on their respective Instagram Stories, reports People magazine.

"My surprise birthday weekend has started," Agruma captioned a picture of herself with Wilson, 43, and a group of their friends outside of a private plane. Wilson danced on the plane in a video on her own Instagram Story, holding what appeared to be a boombox customised with pictures of the couple and a pair of balloons shaped like a four and a zero.

As per People, when they landed in Las Vegas, the couple and their friends took in a U2 concert at Sphere Las Vegas, where they spent time in a suite and received a letter from the band's frontman, Bono, before the show, as seen on Wilson's Story.

Agruma received birthday wishes from Wilson for all the world to see, thanks to a digital billboard on the side of Resorts World. "Happy Birthday Ramona xoxo Rebel," read the message, which was accompanied by a digital picture of the couple.

Their festivities also included a meal at the Las Vegas location of the southern California restaurant Wally's.

Wilson also shared a tribute to her fiancée on Instagram in honour of the occasion. "She’s on the strip! Happy 40th birthday Ramona my darling," the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star captioned a carousel of images of the couple posing with friends and by themselves underneath Agruma's digital birthday message.

