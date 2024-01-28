Rebel Wilson celebrates fiancee’s 40th birthday with 'surprise' Las Vegas weekend
Published: January 28, 2024 02:53 PM
Los Angeles, Jan 28 Actress Rebel Wilson celebrated her fiancee Ramona Agruma's milestone 40th birthday in Las Vegas.
The couple began sharing a look at their fun-filled trip to Sin City with their followers on their respective Instagram Stories, reports People magazine.
"My surprise birthday weekend has started," Agruma captioned a picture of herself with Wilson, 43, and a group of their friends outside of a private plane. Wilson danced on the plane in a video on her own Instagram Story, holding what appeared to be a boombox customised with pictures of the couple and a pair of balloons shaped like a four and a zero.
As per People, when they landed in Las Vegas, the couple and their friends took in a U2 concert at Sphere Las Vegas, where they spent time in a suite and received a letter from the band's frontman, Bono, before the show, as seen on Wilson's Story.
Agruma received birthday wishes from Wilson for all the world to see, thanks to a digital billboard on the side of Resorts World. "Happy Birthday Ramona xoxo Rebel," read the message, which was accompanied by a digital picture of the couple.
Their festivities also included a meal at the Las Vegas location of the southern California restaurant Wally's.
Wilson also shared a tribute to her fiancée on Instagram in honour of the occasion. "She’s on the strip! Happy 40th birthday Ramona my darling," the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star captioned a carousel of images of the couple posing with friends and by themselves underneath Agruma's digital birthday message.
