Reema Kagti: You can't write real people, you have to find them, their stories

Mumbai, March 19 Director Reema Kagti, who is known for 'Dahaad', 'Made in Heaven' and 'Gold', shared that real people cannot be written, they can only be found and given an outlet to tell their stories.

Reema along with her frequent collaborator Zoya Akhtar attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents' on Tuesday.

The two are bringing the documentary series 'In Transit', which brings stories of the LGBTQ+ community to the fore.

Reema told the media at the event: "You can't write real people, you have to find them. 'In Transit' has been a journey of exploring such real people and sharing their stories."

Zoya said: "We share our space with so many people. We have explored such characters in fiction. With 'In Transit' we wanted to bring their real stories to the forefront, stories about their courage, their resilience and their joy."

'In Transit' will soon drop on Prime Video.

