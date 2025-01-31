Rekha exudes grace in hand woven gold tissue stripe saree

Mumbai, Jan 31 Veteran actress Rekha once again captivated her fans with her timeless elegance, this time donning a stunning handwoven gold tissue stripe saree.

Known for her impeccable style, Rekha exuded grace in the exquisite traditional attire, designed by Manish Malhotra. The designer took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photos of Rekha posing with utmost grace and style. Alongside the images, Manish wrote, “conic and Stunning TheOneAndOnly #REKHA in a Specially Hand Woven Gold Tissue Stripe Saree and the tree of life hand embroidered Timeless Blouse for @starplus #gumhaikisikepyaarmein .. #rekhaji #mymmsaree @manishmalhotraworld.”

In the photos, the 'Silsila' actress is seen striking different poses. Rekha completed her look with statement jewelry and matching bangles. She opted for a bold lip color.

Manish often posts stunning photos of the veteran actress, who is known for her timeless beauty. In December 2024, Manish shared photos of Rekha wearing a silk-woven traditional Kanjeevaram saree’ and jewellery from her personal collection.

For the caption, he wrote, “The one and only Stunning and Iconic #REKHA ji Classic always and wears her style reflecting her personality charmingly …a silk woven traditional kanjeevaram Saree... Jewellery from Rekhajis personel collection.. enhancing the look with a maharani red silk blouse and a timeless potli bag handembroidered with gold zardozi and badla by @manishmalhotraworld for @netflix_in @thegreatindiankapilshow.”

Prior to this, Manish called Rekha an 'original style maker.' Sharing her string of photos in gold saree, he wrote, “Truly The One And Only REKHAJI.. Iconic , Superstar , Beautiful and an Original Style Maker from her movies to her appearances .. Birthday Wishes , Lots and lots of Love and Respect for someone who is not only supremely talented but is also an extremely Warm and loving person.”

“Her FABULOUS expressions to her performances to her dances the movie list is endless .. I am honoured to not only work with her but also know her closely .. Admiration and love,” designer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor