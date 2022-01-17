Release date of Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha to be pushed again?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on 14th April on the special occasion of Baisakhi. However, reports are now rife that the makers are contemplating postponing the movie once again.The film will be locking horns with Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ at the box-office. Reports are rife that after seeing the response that ‘Pushpa’ has got and how the film overpowered Ranveer Singh starrer '83, the makers are now planning to push ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ ahead.

Director Advait Chandan apparently doesn’t want to take chances, particularly with a franchise film that already has a fanbase, a report in a news portal stated. Further, it added that the makers are now looking for a release window either side of Diwali weekend, though now bang during Diwali weekend as Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ is expected to hit the theatres then. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ that originally starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film stars Aamir in the lead role along with Kareena. It also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.

