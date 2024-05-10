Release of Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Srikanth' with audio description enhances cinematic experience of visually impaired

New Delhi, [India], May 10 : It is a movie about the extraordinary story of a visually-impaired person and its release on Friday had persons with low vision and blindness using app-based audio description for a fulfilling cinematic experience.

The visually impaired persons present at the screening of Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Srikanth' at a multiplex here said that the audio description through the app enhanced their experience of the movie and removed hiccups they faced earlier.

The release of the film, accompanied by an audio description on the XL Cinema app, will offer enhanced accessibility to audiences in the country and outside and help break barriers for persons with low vision and blindness.

Kusum, a student of a college in Delhi who is a movie buff, said the facility through the app helped her appreciate the movie in a much better manner than her previous experiences of watching films in theatres.

She said she loves acting and does not miss a chance to enjoy a movie.

"I have come here alone to watch a movie. It happened many times in the past that I was not able to understand nuances and had to take help of the person sitting next to me," Kusum told ANI.

"With the help of this app, I was able to properly understand what was happening in the movie. I like Rajkummar Rao, he is an amazing actor," she added.

Ashutosh, also a student, said he came to watch a movie after many years and audio description was helpful. He said theatres should have arrangements for persons with disabilities.

"I have seen a film after many years. The movie experience was very good with the audio description. We are unable to properly understand a scene without audio description," he said.

"If there is a screening, then there should be an audio description, sign language interpretation, and detailed captions. Wheelchair accessibility should be there," he added.

Ashutosh is a late blind, who did normal schooling till 10th class. However, due to retinitis pigmentosa, he suffered loss of vision.

"I am a late-blind and did regular schooling till 10th grade. Later it became difficult for me to continue my education and I needed special help because of visibility issues."

Ashutosh said he wants to work for people with disabilities.

Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' is an inspiring story portraying the life of entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired, self-made billionaire, who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals.

Shivakant Singh, who works with a non-profit organization, said he liked the movie as it shows how persons with disability can also do well in life.

"This was my first experience and it was really good...I was not blind by birth. I suffered from a brain tumour and lost my vision in 2016. The biggest challenge is that being visually impaired, how does one get a job? It is difficult to get in corporates. I have experience in placement and training and my own organization for physically handicapped people. I have also run coaching centres and contributed to the education of children. I have trained more than 400 students," he shared.

Inderpreet Singh, who works for an NGO, said the theme of the movie is inspiring.

"I am very happy when movies are made on such subjects because awareness in society is spreading through the entertainment industry. If you have seen the movie, then you must have felt how a visually impaired person lives from childhood and seen his struggles in life. When movies are made on such subjects, it gives more happiness," Singh told ANI.

He said that the app is quite helpful and all movies should be released with audio descriptions or sign language.

"Audio description should be available from the first day, first show. There are many cinemas not accessible to persons with disabilities. It becomes very difficult for a person to go from the booking window to the seats independently. So, we should pay attention to the accessibility. There are very few theatres that are wheelchair accessible," he said.

Dipti Prasad, co-founder at XL Cinema, said the app can be easily downloaded.

"With the app, the visually impaired feel more empowered, feel more independent about the content in the cinema. Just like everyone, they can go watch the movie at any show, any theatre near them. They just need to install the application from the Play Store or App Store. It's a free-to-install application."

