(Release on Thursday, 8:00 am) Tarun Mansukhani on ‘Housefull 5’ female objectification controversy: Why didn't I get flack for objectifying men?

Mumbai, Nov 20 Director Tarun Mansukhani, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming streaming special ‘Dining with the Kapoors’, has spoken up about the controversy surrounding his comedy film ‘Housefull 5’.

Tarun, who serves as the creative producer on ‘Dining with the Kapoors’, spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the streaming special.

When IANS told him about the flak that ‘Housefull 5’ received owing to the objectification of the female cast members in the film, he said, “Why didn't I get flack for objectifying men? That's what I wonder about all the time. If you're telling me I'm objectifying women, why weren't there accusations about me objectifying men? The moment that starts to come you realize that it's an equal thing. I think they're all beautiful looking people”.

“Why shouldn't I show them off for all the hard work that they've put into looking fit and looking great on screen? Why not? I don't have a problem with it. Whoever does can just figure it out”, he added.

Talking about ‘Dining with the Kapoors’, the Netflix special features a special gathering of Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty, the Kapoors coming together to celebrate the centenary of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, and the son of the family’s patriarch, Prithviraj Kapoor.

It features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and is a once-in-a-generation gathering of Bollywood royalty, a celebration of love, legacy, and camaraderie.

The 1 hour special is created by Armaan Jain, and directed by Smriti Mundhra, serves up an intimate look at one of India’s most beloved film families. it has been shot in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style, and invites viewers to pull up a chair and share in the Kapoor family’s laughter, stories, and cherished memories, from playful banter to tender reflections, all tied together by their true passion, food.

