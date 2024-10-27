Reliance Retail's Tira partners with Nayanthara's 9Skin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : 9Skin, the skincare brand co-founded by renowned actress Nayanthara, has announced a partnership with Reliance Retail's Tira.

According to the press release, this strategic collaboration signals 9Skin's expansion beyond its direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel, marking its entry into offline retail in India.

To commemorate this launch, 9Skin is introducing an exclusive product: the "Skinderella" Hydrogel Mask, available solely on Tira. This innovative mask is designed to deliver deep hydration and rejuvenation, catering to the diverse skincare needs of Indian consumers. Available for a limited time, the Skinderella Hydrogel Mask is a must-have for skincare enthusiasts.

Inspired by Nayanthara's personal journey with skin conditions, 9Skin is committed to offering effective, gentle care for all skin types. Focusing on natural ingredients and a holistic approach, 9Skin employs advanced nanotechnology to create products that promote not only healthy skin but also a sense of nourishment and confidence.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira, said, "Partnering with 9Skin aligns with our commitment to offering innovative skincare products to our customers. We are thrilled to be the retail channel introducing 9Skin's offerings to Indian consumers. This partnership allows us to provide our customers with unparalleled skincare experiences."

Nayanthara, Co-Founder of 9Skin, added, "We are excited to partner with Tira and expand our reach within the Indian market. Our mission is to provide clean, effective, and ethical skincare solutions for individuals of all skin types, and this collaboration enables us to reach a broader audience through Tira's extensive network."

9Skin offers a range of products, including Skintillate Booster Oil, Rejuvenate Night Cream, Eternelle Anti-Aging Serum, Illuminate Glow Serum, and Revive Day Cream.

Priced between Rs 999 and Rs 1899, these products are currently available on the 9Skin website and will now also be accessible through Tira's online and offline platforms. With a presence in markets beyond India, including Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, the UK, Sri Lanka, and the UAE, 9Skin continues its commitment to delivering high-quality skincare globally.

