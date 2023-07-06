Remo Dsouza coming up with new dance show 'Hip-Hop India'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Ace choreographer Remo Dsouza has come on board to judge a new dance reality show 'Hip-Hop India'.

As per a statement, the show "aims to provide budding hip-hop dancers with the biggest, boldest and wildest launchpad that takes them from the 'gully' and catapults them into glory."

Excited about 'Hip-Hop India', Remo said, "I feel that dance transcends beyond words and emotions and it has helped me achieve everything that I have today. Hip Hop style particularly makes me feel alive in each moment of life. It has been a great journey so far, and I'm incredibly happy to take the next step with Amazon miniTV's Hip Hop India. I'm excited to witness some of the most mind-blowing Hip Hop performances. Come on India, let's Hip Hop!"

Taking to Instagram, he also shared the show's poster.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuWV7_Rs38l/?img_index=1

For the caption, Remo wrote, "When we say hip, you say? Aa raha hai India ka biggest, boldest aur wildest dance show! #HipHopIndia coming soon only on Amazon miniTV for free! (sic)"

Remo is best known for choreographing songs such as 'Badtameez Dil' (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'), 'Deewani Mastaani' ('Bajirao Mastani') and 'Ghar More Pardesiya' ('Kalank'). He has also tried his hand at direction. He released his first directorial debut 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance', 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Race 3' are some of his directorials.

