Remo Dsouza shares his experience judging 'Hip Hop India'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Remo Dsouza is having loads of fun judging 'Hip Hop India' along with Nora Fatehi.

On reuniting with Nora, Remo in a statement said, "Nora and I go back a long long way. We first met when we worked together for 'Baby marwake manegi' by Raftaar, we then got her on-board for ABCD 2 and we also did a few ads together. Now that we are judging this show together it feels like a family reunion.“

Hip Hop India has recently revealed the top 12 contestants and a new twist by introducing takeover challenge. Olympic silver medalist BBoy Tornado and the dance troop Yo Highness have come on board to challenge the finalists which has created exhilaration amongst all.

Remo further said that he was blown away by the format.

"I thought we really need this show so that people can see Remo in a different light than they had been seeing up until now. This show has definitely lingered out the underground dancer in me," he added.

'Hip-Hop India' streams on Amazon miniTV.

