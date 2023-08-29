Remo D’Souza throws a glass stand on the stage and asks a crew member to judge the show at the semi-final of Hip Hop India!

Amazon’s free streaming service, is creating buzz and ratcheting up the dance fever across the nation with its dance reality show - Hip Hop India. The finale of the show is just around the corner, and this weekend the show witnessed the sizzling semi-finals, revealing the magnificent Top 3. Judged by dance masters Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, Hip Hop India was graced by the Indian rapper and Hip Hop Star KING, who was astounded by the terrific high-stakes battles and mind-boggling stunts.

Putting their best dancing foot forward, the contestants proved who truly reigns in the supreme dance battle. The performances were so captivating that celebrity judge KING jumped out of his chair and tossed his jacket in the air as he rejoiced in the victory of unbridled talent. “Thank God, I don’t have to judge this battle,” he said.

The epic and thundering dance-offs between the Top 6 baffled the judges, raising the bar of entertainment and competition. Remo and Nora, being shunned by one of the battles, raced onto the stage, cutting the battle in between to announce the winner. Expressing his excitement to witness such a vibrant and cut-throat battle, Remo hurled a glass stand on the stage, breaking it into pieces. He asked one of the crew members to judge and decide the winner, saying “Judge kar abhi, bol kon accha hai dono me se!”The top 3 finalists are Divyam & Darshan, UGH, and Rahul Bhagat who secured the throne of winners in their categories.