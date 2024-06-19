Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Police Issues Notice To Actors Chikkanna and Yashas Surya, 27 People Interrogated So Far

In the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case, the police have issued a notice to another actor and comedian Chikkanna, who was partying with arrested actor Darshan on the day of the crime. The notice was issued after it was found that the actor Yashas Surya was also involved in the gang party at Stony Brook restaurant on the day of the incident. Yashas was close to Darshan and attended the party held on the same day with his younger brother. Apart from this, there is a possibility that the police will issue notice to some other actors who were involved in the party that day. Importantly, whoever met Darshan should face a police investigation. Whether Darshan and Renukaswamy raised the issue of the conversation held on that day will be the main issue of the investigation.

In connection with the murder case committed by the Darshan gang, the police interrogated many people and recorded their statements. Those who make statements are treated as witnesses. In the Renukaswamy murder case, more than 27 people including the accused have been interrogated. Out of 27, 17 were arrested including Actor Darshan, Pavitra Gowda. A total of 17 people were arrested. The remaining 10 were considered as witnesses. Police have so far recorded statements of 10 people as witnesses. Some of the people who were present at the scene of the incident and those who were seen directly and indirectly at other places have been interrogated. Record a statement regarding them as witnesses to Renukaswamy's murder. The statements of some others who were near the shed have been obtained.

Also Read: Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Police Custody Of Actor Darshan with 12 Other Accused Extended By 5 More Days Till June 20

City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has clarified that the case would have taken a different path in the Renukaswamy murder case if police had been a little negligent in the murder. He said in the press conference that the case came out of the police’s sense of duty, and celebrities were arrested. 17 accused including actor Darshan have been arrested so far and an investigation is being conducted from all dimensions. Renukaswamy's murder case was investigated adequately based on evidence including technology with utmost caution. He said that it has been done. As the case is in a serious nature, ACP has been given the responsibility of investigation and the necessary personnel have been provided and the investigation teams are going on from many places including Bangalore and Chitradurga. “Skilled inspectors are conducting the investigation in a team, and the investigation is being conducted after obtaining adequate forensic, technical and legal advice. We cannot tell the details of the investigation now,” Dayanand added.