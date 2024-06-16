Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Police Name Actor Darshan as 'Accused No. 1' and Girlfriend Pavithra Gowda as 'Accused No. 2'

A postmaster examination has revealed that Renuka Swamy who was allegedly thrashed to death by actor Darshan and his aides, suffered 15 injuries. According to the autopsy conducted at Victoria Hospital, “The victim died due to internal bleeding caused by injuries on his head and other parts.” Police informed that Renuka Swamy was beaten multiple times for four hours on Saturday afternoon in a seized vehicle parking yard in Pattanagere near RR Nagar.

While describing the autopsy findings a hospital source explained that there was bleeding in the abdomen, a strong blow to the head, and blood on the hands, chest, feet, and back. After getting the report on Thursday afternoon, a Kamakshipalya police team seized a mini truck. The gang assaulted Renuka Swamy near the vehicle, held his neck, and banged his head on the truck multiple times, the sources said. The truck was then taken to the police station. Police have seized wooden logs, a leather belt, and a rope that were reportedly used for fatally torturing Renuka Swamy from the Pattanagere shed. An investigating officer said, "There are blood stains on these materials and we have sent them to the forensic science laboratory for authentication."

Actor Darshan, the main accused in the murder case is exhausted by the police's intense interrogation. In a row, to stop actor Darshan’s fans from jamming Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station where the actor has been kept with other accused, Police Commissioner B.Dayanand issued prohibitory orders within 200 metres of the building. Shamiyanas were put up at the main entrance with other gates and compound walls of the police station to stop people from capturing videos or taking photos of the place. Meanwhile, a senior state Minister and BJP MLA tried to save Darshan by diluting the charges against the actor. Sources said that based on evidence including CCTV footage and records police decided to make the actor Darshan ‘Accused No. 1’ and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda as ‘Accused No.2’.