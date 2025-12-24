Revolver Rita OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Keerthy Suresh’s Film Online

The Tamil action-comedy Revolver Rita, starring Keerthy Suresh, is set to make its digital debut later this month after a modest theatrical run.

The film was released in cinemas on Nov. 28, 2025. It received mixed reviews from critics and failed to gain strong momentum at the box office. The makers are now aiming to reach a wider audience through an OTT release.

When and where to watch

Revolver Rita will begin streaming on Netflix from Dec. 26, 2025. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Netflix announced the release on X along with a new promotional poster.

Storyline

The film follows Rita, an ordinary woman living in Pondicherry with her mother and two sisters. Her life takes an unexpected turn when a family celebration ends with the accidental killing of a powerful gangster who enters their home while intoxicated.

The plot unfolds as the family attempts to cover up the crime while Rita steps in to protect them from the police and the gangster’s associates. The situation escalates further with the entry of another gang, leading to confusion and chaos.

Cast and crew

Written and directed by JK Chandru, the film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios and The Route.

The cast includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay and Kalyan Master in supporting roles.

Box office performance

According to Sacnilk, the film collected about ₹3.80 crore in India during its first week and approximately ₹4.50 crore worldwide.

What’s next for Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Thottam – The Demesne, co-starring Antony Varghese. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.