RGV says ‘Dhurandhar’ is scary reminder for makers stuck in ‘hero worship template'

Mumbai, Dec 25 Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has described the blockbuster “Dhurandhar” as a game-changer that the Indian film industry cannot ignore and added that it will actually be a film for all those makers who believed in “VFX ridden, expensive sets, item song ridden and the Hero worship template.”

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, RGV wrote: “Whenever a path breaking and monstrous hit like #dhurandhar comes , the industry people will wish to ignore it because they will feel threatened by it due to their inability to match it’s standards… So they will think of it as a nightmare, which will vanish when they wake up in their own films.

He said that this is even more true of all the “so-called Pan-India biggies which are right now under various stages of production.”

“They were all written and mounted , modelled on the films made before #dhurandhar which is the exact opposite of what they all believed will work .. what’s even more worrisome is that #dhurandhar apart from being a omega hit also is the most discussed film since the last 50 years.”

He likens the film to a “large, scary dog” that everyone notices, even if they try to ignore it.

RGV added: “Everyone of us experienced an incident like we going to visit someone’s house and we see a large scary looking dog which keeps staring at us .. In spite of the owner assuring it’s harmless and advises us to ignore it , the tension will remain and will keep growing and we can’t resist seeing it from the corner of our eyes (sic).

The filmmaker, who has given out hits such as “Kaun?”, “Shool” and “Satya” to name a few, said Dhurandhar will be like that "monstrous dog" which will be invisibly pacing around in every production office wherever the upcoming biggies are being made.

“They will try their level best to even avoid uttering the dog’s name, but it will keep loitering in all their minds.”

Unlike formulaic, VFX-heavy, star-driven masala films, Dhurandhar has garnered acclaim for its story and craft rather than just its star power. Varma says it will be a “horror” film for those who still are stuck to “hero worship template”.

“To that extent #dhurandhar will actually be like a HORROR film for all those makers who believed in the earlier template of VFX ridden , expensive sets , item song ridden and the Hero worship template.”

“And now in #dhurandhar with the film being worshipped instead of the star, they would be getting crucified in their own self created dungeon of masala films .. But no matter how much they wish the dog won’t go away .. it will be here to bite whenever their next film releases (sic).”

Varma believes that Aditya Dhar Films has effectively held up a mirror to the industry, compelling filmmakers to rethink their approach and measure their work against the cinematic standard set by Dhurandhar.

