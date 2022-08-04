Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal marry this year in September 2022

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to marry in September end this year as per a Pinkvilla report. The report further states that there will be two ceremonies one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ali and Richa have been pushing their wedding. The actress had admitted that she wants a big celebration.

Richa was asked about her wedding while speaking to Mashable India, the Fukrey actress had said, “Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad". The first time Richa confessed her feelings for Ali was when the two were at her house watching Chaplin. Ali took three months to say 'I Love You' to Richa. After keeping their relationship a secret for five years, the couple made it official as they walked hand-in-hand at the World premiere of Victoria and Abdul in Venice.