Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl with Joyful Announcement

In a heartwarming announcement, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared the arrival of their baby girl on July 16, 2024. “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!” Richa Chadha delighted her fans recently by sharing enchanting images from her maternity shoot alongside her husband, Ali Fazal. The couple, beamed with joy as they embraced Richa’s baby bump in the heartwarming photographs.

In a heartfelt note accompanying the images, Richa expressed gratitude to Ali for being her partner on this extraordinary journey of parenthood. She thanked photographer Rid Burman for capturing them in their natural element and Kanika Gulati for coordinating the shoot. Richa’s message reflected her hopes for their future child, wishing for them to embody qualities of compassion, empathy, and love.

In February, the couple announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha posing together. They captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world. On the work front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar’, Ali is a part of 'Mirzapur 3'.