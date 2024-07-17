Richa Chadha Turns Off Comments Section As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump From Pregnancy Shoot

Richa Chadha shared photos from her maternity shoot with Ali Fazal. The mother-to-be turned off the comments section of her post. Reasoning it out, she mentioned that this was the most private thing she posted.She also expressed her gratitude for her husband Ali Fazal, who has been a pillar of support during this emotional time for the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child.

She wrote in the caption, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat @gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have come a long way in their respective careers and have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders through thick and thin. Back in 2022, the couple tied the sacred knot and got married in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced the news of the pregnancy in February. While Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar’, Ali is a part of 'Mirzapur 3'.



