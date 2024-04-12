Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's 'Girls Will Be Girls' Set to Shine at TIFF Next Wave Film Festival 2024

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's much-acclaimed production venture "Girls Will Be Girls" has been officially selected for screening at this year's TIFF Next Wave Film Festival. The highly anticipated festival is scheduled to run from April 11th to April 14th, with the screening of "Girls Will Be Girls" set to take place on April 14th.

Having previously premiered at prestigious film festivals such as Sundance Film Festival and South by Southwest Film Festival, the inclusion of "Girls Will Be Girls" in the TIFF lineup marks yet another significant milestone for the film and its creators.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, both renowned actors, have expressed their elation at the news. Richa Chadha commented, "Being selected for TIFF Next Wave is a huge honor for us. It's incredibly gratifying to see our film resonating with audiences worldwide and being recognized by such esteemed festivals. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is a project that is very close to our hearts, and to witness its journey from conception to being screened at TIFF is truly overwhelming. We poured our hearts and souls into this film, hoping to spark meaningful conversations and connect with viewers on a deeper level. The fact that it's making waves on international platforms is a testament to the universal themes it explores and the dedication of our team. We are immensely grateful for this opportunity and excited to share 'Girls Will Be Girls' with the diverse and passionate audience at TIFF Next Wave."

Ali Fazal echoed her sentiments, stating, "Participating in TIFF Next Wave is a dream come true for any filmmaker. We are thrilled to showcase 'Girls Will Be Girls' to a diverse and enthusiastic audience at this renowned platform. This film has been a labor of love for all of us involved, and to see it receive such recognition is incredibly rewarding. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is not just a film; it's a reflection of our collective vision and commitment to storytelling that resonates with people from all walks of life. We aimed to create something meaningful, something that sparks conversations and leaves a lasting impact on viewers. To have it selected for TIFF Next Wave alongside such remarkable films is both humbling and exhilarating. We can't wait for audiences to experience the magic of 'Girls Will Be Girls' and join us in celebrating the power of cinema to inspire and unite. Just add in my quote “ the last time i was at TIFF was with Judi when we showcased Victoria and Abdul. Its a true homecoming. TIFF will always be close to me.”

"Girls Will Be Girls" has garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling storytelling and impactful performances, captivating audiences of all backgrounds. The film's exploration of pertinent social themes combined with its universal appeal has contributed to its success on the international stage.

Directed by filmmaker Suchi Talati, "Girls Will Be Girls" promises to deliver a thought-provoking cinematic experience that resonates long after the credits roll.