Richa Chadha emotionally reflects on the release of "Masoom Dil Hai Mera" video song from Heeramandi

The release of the video song "Masoom Dil Hai Mera," featuring Richa Chadha in the latest web series "Heeramandi," has left the acclaimed actress deeply moved and nostalgic. The poignant song, beautifully picturized on Richa, showcases her exquisite Kathak skills, which she has honed since childhood. In "Heeramandi," "Masoom Dil Hai Mera" marks a pivotal moment as Richa's character, Lajjo, delivers her final performance tragically at the mehfil of her lover’s wedding. The song, which is trending, is composed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with lyrics penned by A M Turaz and vocals by Shikha Joshi, adds an evocative layer to the series' narrative.

Reflecting on the release of the song, Richa Chadha shared her heartfelt sentiments, stating, "Being a part of 'Heeramandi' has been an incredibly enriching experience for me, and the release of 'Masoom Dil Hai Mera' holds a special place in my heart. Kathak has been a passion of mine since childhood, and to see it showcased in such a beautiful manner on screen is truly gratifying."“I am touched that so many people have shared that single clip of the long round trolley shot on the internet, or they’ve told me, they’ve watched it a million times. I am happy that my training came through, because the feet are doing the tatkaar in teen taal, while Lajjo is having an incredibly real breakdown”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Heeramandi" boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of luminaries such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, who’s work too is winning accolades.The magnum opus series, now streaming on Netflix, is trending in 43 countries and offers viewers a captivating glimpse into the intricacies of life within the vibrant world of "Heeramandi."As audiences immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of emotions and storytelling woven by the master Bhansali, “Masoom Dil Hai Mera" stands as a poignant reminder of the beauty and power of music and old school Bollywood.