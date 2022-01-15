Richa Chadha: OTT has added years to the lives of accomplished actors

Mumbai, Jan 15 Richa Chadha, who's now seen in the cricket drama 'Inside Edge 3', is happy that OTT platforms have changed the rules of the game for actors as they can now work across a diverse range of characters without any box-office pressure.

She said in a statement that nothing pleases her more than hearing actors say that all their fingers are in the pie because of the sheer volume of work enabled by the rise of OTT.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor stated: "The advent of OTT and its exponential growth in the last three or four years has really added years to the lives of many, many accomplished actors such as Prateik Gandh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah and Priyanka Bose, to name a few."

She added: "There are going to be a lot more and I feel delighted when I get to read the interviews of these actors when they say that they don't have dates, that they are unable to accommodate other shooting commitments because they are so busy."

Chadha concluded by saying that OTT platforms have raised the bar for the film industry in general. "I think this has injected new life into talent and raised the bar for performances," she said. "I hope that this trend continues and more talented and capable actors get their due in Bollywood."

