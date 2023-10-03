Richa Chadha seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple as Fukrey 3 opens to a huge weekend of over 55.17 crores

Richa Chadha, the talented and one of the most actresses , is basking in the glory of the tremendous success of Fukrey 3, the latest installment in the beloved comedy franchise. A decade after the original film hit the screens, the third installment has not only cemented the franchise's reputation as a laughter riot but has also elevated Richa Chadha's career to new heights.

Released on September 28th, Fukrey 3 has taken the box office by storm, crossing the remarkable milestone of 50 crores within 5 days of the release. The film, which celebrates the enduring bond of friendship among four young men, uniquely features Richa Chadha as the sole female lead, essaying the role of the main antagonist, Bholi Punjaban. Her portrayal of Bholi Punjaban has not only captivated audiences but has also solidified her position as one of the most iconic female comedic characters in modern cinema.

The success of Fukrey 3 marks a significant moment in Richa Chadha's career, reminding audiences of the exceptional talent she brings to the screen. The film's immense popularity and the outstanding performance at the box office underscore Richa's ability to portray complex characters with depth and humor, earning her accolades from fans and critics alike.

In a gesture of gratitude for the overwhelming love and appreciation showered upon Fukrey 3, Richa Chadha along with her team who worked with her on the team visited the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Siddhivinayak Temple, the birthplace of belief for millions of Mumbaikars, holds a special place in the hearts of the people. Richa wanted to share this gratitude with her team including her spot, make up person, her personal driver sought blessings at this sacred site, expressing her heartfelt thanks for the immense support from audiences that has contributed to the film's remarkable success.

Speaking about the film's success and her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple, Richa Chadha said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the response that Fukrey 3 has received from the audience. Portraying Bholi Punjaban has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and I am grateful to the viewers for embracing this character and the film with such enthusiasm. Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple is a way for me to express my gratitude and seek blessings for everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. This is a ream effort. I truly believe in that. No one can achieve greatness alone. We should always thank god for the blessings bestowed on us and not always make demands because I feel very very grateful to have received multiple blessings, not just with this film but with my life on general”.

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, has not only emerged as one of the most successful comedy franchises but also as a testament to Richa Chadha's exceptional acting prowess. As the film continues its triumphant run at the box office, Richa's fans eagerly anticipate her future projects, eager to witness more of her remarkable talent on the big screen.