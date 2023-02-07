Ricky Kej shares how he celebrated his third Grammy win with "guru, older brother and dear friend" Stewart Copeland

Bengaluru-based Indian music composer and producer Ricky Kej, who recently won his career's third Grammy award, has shared how he celebrated his win with his "guru, older brother and dear friend" Stewart Copeland.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture of him and Copeland eating an Indian meal. Along with the picture, he wrote, "This is how my guru, older brother and dear friend Stewart Copeland and I celebrated our win :-) An Indian meal in Los Angeles.. just the two of us. So grateful for him in my life."

https://twitter.com/rickykej/status/1622619241747976195

Kej won the Grammy on Monday for his 'Divine Tides' album, which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. He won the trophy alongside Copeland, who is a rock legend.

The result was announced at the live ceremony held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA.

This song was Kej's collaborative project with Copeland and they bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. The composer also won for his 2015 album, 'Winds of Samsara.'

Featuring artists from around the world, 'Divine Tides' is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world. This critically acclaimed album contains 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the icy forests of Spain.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor