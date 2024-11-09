Ricky Kej shares what went behind the making of his Grammy-nominated album 'Break of Dawn'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 : Ricky Kej secured his fourth Grammy Award nomination for 'Break of Dawn' and he could not be happier.

In an interview with ANI, Kej described his album 'Break of Dawn' as his best work to date.

Sharing what went behind the making of the album, he said, "This album, 'Break of Dawn', I believe, is my best work to date... I'm thrilled with this Grammy nomination... This album was entirely created by me. I've always been a lifelong environmentalist. The environment has always been on my mind when it comes to my music and my daily life. "

"There is this very ancient Hindu, Buddhist philosophy which says that the impurities of the environment are a direct reflection of the impurities of the mind... To purify the environment, we have to purify the mind first. I thought that I needed to concentrate a lot on mental wellness and mental health. And that is how this album was created. There are nine songs in the album. Every song is based on an ancient Indian raag. I've taken ancient Indian-rooted wellness music and created this album to combat the global burden of mental health," he added.

Kej first won a Grammy in 2015 for "Winds of Samsara" in the Best New Age category and later for "Divine Tides", with Stewart Copeland in 2022. In 2023, he and Copeland were honoured again for "Divine Tides", this time winning the award for Best Immersive Audio Album.

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

